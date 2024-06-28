Left Menu

Delhi Police Arrests Accomplice in Shocking Rajouri Garden Murder

The Delhi Police have arrested Bijender, a 27-year-old man, for his alleged role in a recent murder at a food outlet in Rajouri Garden. Bijender allegedly transported two shooters to the crime scene. The incident is linked to a gang war, and three other suspects remain at large.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2024 19:47 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 19:47 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, Delhi Police on Friday apprehended Bijender, 27, from Rohtak for his alleged involvement in the brutal murder of a man at a food outlet in Rajouri Garden. Senior police officials revealed that Bijender was responsible for transporting the two shooters to the crime scene.

The shocking incident unfolded on June 18 around 9.30 PM at a Burger King outlet, where three individuals arrived on a motorcycle. One suspect stood guard outside while the two shooters entered and fired approximately 40 rounds, killing the victim, identified as Aman Joon, on the spot.

The police disclosed that the killing stemmed from an ongoing gang war between incarcerated gangsters Neeraj Bawana and Ashok Pradhan. Bijender and his accomplices remain under investigation as authorities strive to track down the remaining suspects.

