Naval Officer Arrested for Forging Documents in South Korea Immigration Scam

In a shocking development, a Naval officer has been apprehended for allegedly forging documents to send individuals to South Korea illegally. Mumbai police identified the officer as Lt Cdr Vipin Kumar Dagar (28), who was arrested by the Crime Branch in Colaba on Thursday.

Authorities suspect Dagar is part of a broader network specializing in forging immigration documents. His associates reportedly confessed to facilitating the illegal transfer of 8-10 individuals to South Korea, charging as much as Rs 10 lakh per case.

Dagar, who hails from Haryana and is the son of an Air Force official, is currently remanded in police custody till July 5 as investigations continue into the depth of the operation.

