Tamil Nadu Revises Liquor Laws: Stricter Penalties for Bootleggers

The DMK government has amended the Tamil Nadu Prohibition Act, 1937, to enhance the penalties for illicit liquor-related offenses. The amendment increases imprisonment terms and fines, aiming to eradicate the menace of illicit liquor. The move follows the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy and imposes stricter penalties, including life imprisonment for fatalities.

Updated: 29-06-2024 14:19 IST | Created: 29-06-2024 14:19 IST
The ruling DMK on Saturday amended the Tamil Nadu Prohibition Act, 1937, to substantially enhance the punishment term and quantum of fine for offences like the manufacture, possession, and selling of illicit liquor that endangers lives. The Tamil Nadu Prohibition (Amendment) Act, 2024, aims to completely eradicate the menace of illicit liquor from the state.

The amendment comes in the wake of the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy and enhances the term of imprisonment and fines for various offences under sections 4,5,6,7, and 11 of the Act.

Accordingly, a maximum punishment of 10 years Rigorous Imprisonment and a penalty of up to Rs 5 lakh has been proposed in the amendment. If death results from the consumption of illicit liquor, bootleggers will face life imprisonment with a fine not less than Rs 10 lakh.

Congress Legislature party leader K Selvaperunthagai supported the bill and suggested incorporating a check and balance system, including a select committee, to prevent abuse of power. PMK's G K Mani urged the government to hold the police accountable for hooch tragedies and introduce complete prohibition in the state.

The Bill, introduced by Prohibition Minister S Muthusamy, was later passed by the House.

