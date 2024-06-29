Meghalaya CM Promises Stern Action Against Assailants in Viral Assault Video

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has vehemently condemned the brutal assault of a woman by a group in West Garo Hills district, asserting that stern actions will be taken against the perpetrators.

The incident, which occurred in Lower Teksagre village in Dadenggre sub-division, went viral on social media, leading to the arrest of six individuals on Wednesday, all of whom are closely related to the victim.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Sangma stated, "What they did was wrong. We condemn all these kinds of activities and the individuals responsible for this; strict actions will be taken against them." He emphasized that taking the law into one's own hands is unacceptable and that justice will be served.

The victim, a single mother in her mid-20s, was forcibly dragged and beaten by four men in front of a mob during what was labeled as a kangaroo court session in her village.

Superintendent of Police Abraham T Sangma confirmed the arrests, noting that two of the suspects were apprehended in the village while the remaining four surrendered. The incident has caught the attention of the State Women's Commission, which has initiated suo-moto cognisance and dispatched a team to support the victim.

