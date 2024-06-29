Left Menu

Minister Urges Patience Amidst Rising Vigilantism in Kolkata

Senior Trinamool Congress minister Firhad Hakim urged citizens to avoid taking the law into their own hands following deaths linked to mob justice over alleged mobile phone thefts. Hakim stressed the importance of police intervention, condemning the resort to vigilante actions. Critics spotlighted government and police inefficiencies.

Senior Trinamool Congress minister Firhad Hakim has called on citizens to refrain from taking the law into their own hands, highlighting concerns over recent mob attacks in Kolkata that resulted in fatalities. Addressing the media on Saturday, Hakim emphasized the critical role of police and media in handling public grievances and preventing vigilante justice.

Hakim, who is also the Minister of Municipal Affairs and Urban Development, warned of dire consequences if such trends continue. He underscored the need for mass counseling to counteract what he described as 'mass hysteria'. He articulated that those with complaints should reach out to the police rather than resort to violence.

The statements come on the heels of two consecutive days of fatal assaults over alleged mobile phone thefts in Kolkata. A man was beaten to death in Salt Lake on Saturday, while another succumbed to injuries after being attacked on Friday in Bowbazar. Opposition leaders criticized the current administration for failing to control vigilante actions, highlighting a larger issue of law and order management.

