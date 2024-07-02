Bihar Government's Quota Amendment Challenged in Supreme Court

The Bihar government has escalated its legal battle to the Supreme Court, challenging a Patna High Court decision that nullified the state's amended reservation laws. These amendments, introduced under the Nitish Kumar administration, aimed to raise quotas for Dalits, tribals, and backward classes from 50% to 65%.

The high court's June 20 verdict deemed the amendments, unanimously passed by the state's bicameral legislature in November last year, as 'ultra vires' to the Constitution, 'bad in law', and 'violative of the equality clause'.

Represented by advocate Manish Kumar, the state's plea highlights a division bench's decision that favored petitions challenging the 2023 Bihar Reservation of Vacancies in Posts and Services Act and the Bihar (In Admission in Educational Institutions) Reservation Act, while leaving the parties to bear their respective legal costs.

