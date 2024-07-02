Basant Soren Unveils 187 Development Projects Worth Rs 2,225.12 Crore for Santhal Pargana

Senior Jharkhand minister Basant Soren on Tuesday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for 187 development projects valued at Rs 2,225.12 crore for the Santhal Pargana region.

Chief Minister Champai Soren, who was scheduled to attend, was unable to make it due to bad weather conditions, as informed by Basant Soren.

Soren inaugurated 49 projects worth Rs 356.37 crore and laid the foundation for 138 projects valued at Rs 1,868.75 crore. He emphasized that these projects are designed to drive the region's development and bring significant benefits to its residents.

"The government has consistently been working for the people of Jharkhand, formulating policies and projects aimed at their welfare," said Basant Soren, who heads the road, building construction, and water resources departments.

In related news, the Chief Minister also could not attend a state-level felicitation ceremony for meritorious students organized by the Public Schools and Children Welfare Association in Ranchi earlier in the day.

Instead, Jharkhand minister Rameshwar Oraon inaugurated the program, felicitating the top performers of the board examinations.

