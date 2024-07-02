Left Menu

Basant Soren Unveils 187 Development Projects Worth Rs 2,225.12 Crore for Santhal Pargana

Senior Jharkhand minister Basant Soren inaugurated and laid foundation stones for 187 development projects worth Rs 2,225.12 crore for the Santhal Pargana region. Despite the absence of Chief Minister Champai Soren due to bad weather, the projects aim to boost regional development and benefit local residents.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 02-07-2024 18:18 IST | Created: 02-07-2024 18:18 IST
Basant Soren Unveils 187 Development Projects Worth Rs 2,225.12 Crore for Santhal Pargana
Basant Soren
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Jharkhand minister Basant Soren on Tuesday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for 187 development projects valued at Rs 2,225.12 crore for the Santhal Pargana region.

Chief Minister Champai Soren, who was scheduled to attend, was unable to make it due to bad weather conditions, as informed by Basant Soren.

Soren inaugurated 49 projects worth Rs 356.37 crore and laid the foundation for 138 projects valued at Rs 1,868.75 crore. He emphasized that these projects are designed to drive the region's development and bring significant benefits to its residents.

"The government has consistently been working for the people of Jharkhand, formulating policies and projects aimed at their welfare," said Basant Soren, who heads the road, building construction, and water resources departments.

In related news, the Chief Minister also could not attend a state-level felicitation ceremony for meritorious students organized by the Public Schools and Children Welfare Association in Ranchi earlier in the day.

Instead, Jharkhand minister Rameshwar Oraon inaugurated the program, felicitating the top performers of the board examinations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bird Flu Surveillance Gaps Raise New Pandemic Fears

Bird Flu Surveillance Gaps Raise New Pandemic Fears

 Global
2
ICC's T20 World Cup XI: Surprise Snub for Virat Kohli

ICC's T20 World Cup XI: Surprise Snub for Virat Kohli

 United Arab Emirates
3
Global Challenge 2024 Aims to Combat Deepfake Threats

Global Challenge 2024 Aims to Combat Deepfake Threats

 China
4
Current Health News: Bird Flu Concerns, Robot Guide Dogs, and More

Current Health News: Bird Flu Concerns, Robot Guide Dogs, and More

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Trade Revolution: Paving the Path Beyond Plastics

SIDQL: Transforming Motion Capture for Ultra-Low Latency and High Accuracy in the Metaverse

New Hope in the Fight Against Sleeping Sickness: WHO’s Updated Guidelines

Empowering Lagos Healthcare: Navigating Benefits and Barriers of mHealth Technologies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024