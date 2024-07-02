J&K Lieutenant Governor Reviews Muharram Arrangements
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha led a high-level meeting in Jammu and Kashmir to review preparations for Muharram. Officials were directed to ensure smooth observances including security, amenities, and community engagement. The meeting included senior police and civil administration officers.
In a high-level meeting held Tuesday, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha reviewed the arrangements for the upcoming Muharram observance. Officials stated that the meeting was aimed at ensuring smooth and respectful commemoration of the event, which begins this weekend.
The Governor directed Deputy Commissioners, Senior Superintendents of Police, and other concerned officials to engage with Shia community leaders and address their issues promptly. Key areas of focus included improved road connectivity to 'imam baras', uninterrupted power and water supply, cleanliness, and advance distribution of rations and other necessary amenities.
Senior officers in the police and civil administration, including Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, Director General of Police R R Swain, and ADGP Vijay Kumar, were in attendance. Sinha emphasized the need for enhanced security, smooth traffic management, and medical facilities at prominent religious sites. The Deputy Commissioners briefed the LG on their respective district preparations for Muharram.
