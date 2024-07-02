Left Menu

J&K Lieutenant Governor Reviews Muharram Arrangements

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha led a high-level meeting in Jammu and Kashmir to review preparations for Muharram. Officials were directed to ensure smooth observances including security, amenities, and community engagement. The meeting included senior police and civil administration officers.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 02-07-2024 18:45 IST | Created: 02-07-2024 18:45 IST
J&K Lieutenant Governor Reviews Muharram Arrangements
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a high-level meeting held Tuesday, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha reviewed the arrangements for the upcoming Muharram observance. Officials stated that the meeting was aimed at ensuring smooth and respectful commemoration of the event, which begins this weekend.

The Governor directed Deputy Commissioners, Senior Superintendents of Police, and other concerned officials to engage with Shia community leaders and address their issues promptly. Key areas of focus included improved road connectivity to 'imam baras', uninterrupted power and water supply, cleanliness, and advance distribution of rations and other necessary amenities.

Senior officers in the police and civil administration, including Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, Director General of Police R R Swain, and ADGP Vijay Kumar, were in attendance. Sinha emphasized the need for enhanced security, smooth traffic management, and medical facilities at prominent religious sites. The Deputy Commissioners briefed the LG on their respective district preparations for Muharram.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bird Flu Surveillance Gaps Raise New Pandemic Fears

Bird Flu Surveillance Gaps Raise New Pandemic Fears

 Global
2
ICC's T20 World Cup XI: Surprise Snub for Virat Kohli

ICC's T20 World Cup XI: Surprise Snub for Virat Kohli

 United Arab Emirates
3
Global Challenge 2024 Aims to Combat Deepfake Threats

Global Challenge 2024 Aims to Combat Deepfake Threats

 China
4
Current Health News: Bird Flu Concerns, Robot Guide Dogs, and More

Current Health News: Bird Flu Concerns, Robot Guide Dogs, and More

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Trade Revolution: Paving the Path Beyond Plastics

SIDQL: Transforming Motion Capture for Ultra-Low Latency and High Accuracy in the Metaverse

New Hope in the Fight Against Sleeping Sickness: WHO’s Updated Guidelines

Empowering Lagos Healthcare: Navigating Benefits and Barriers of mHealth Technologies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024