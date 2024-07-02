50+ Lives Lost in UP Stampede, Jharkhand CM Offers Condolences

In a tragic incident, Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren expressed deep condolences after more than 50 people lost their lives in a stampede in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras.

The stampede took place at a religious congregation in Pulrai village, leaving many injured in its wake.

"Got sad news about the untimely death of many people in a stampede during a Satsang in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras. My condolences are with the bereaved families. I pray to God for peace to the departed souls and speedy recovery of the injured," Soren posted on X.

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren echoed similar sentiments, calling the loss of lives "extremely sad and heartbreaking." He further prayed for peace for the departed souls and quick recovery for those injured.

