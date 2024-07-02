50+ Lives Lost in UP Stampede, Jharkhand CM Offers Condolences
Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren expressed his condolences for the loss of over 50 lives in a stampede at a religious event in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras. Former CM Hemant Soren also shared his grief, praying for peace for the deceased and a speedy recovery for the injured.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic incident, Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren expressed deep condolences after more than 50 people lost their lives in a stampede in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras.
The stampede took place at a religious congregation in Pulrai village, leaving many injured in its wake.
"Got sad news about the untimely death of many people in a stampede during a Satsang in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras. My condolences are with the bereaved families. I pray to God for peace to the departed souls and speedy recovery of the injured," Soren posted on X.
Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren echoed similar sentiments, calling the loss of lives "extremely sad and heartbreaking." He further prayed for peace for the departed souls and quick recovery for those injured.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
President Murmu, PM Modi condole loss of lives in West Bengal train accident
Tragic Train Accident in West Bengal: Minister Bittu Expresses Condolences
RJD leader Misa Bharti condoles loss of lives in Kanchanjunga Express train accident
Kerala Assembly Expresses Condolences Over Tragic Kuwait Fire Incident
Condolences Pour in for CRPF Soldier R Vishnu Killed in Sukma IED Blast