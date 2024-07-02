Left Menu

50+ Lives Lost in UP Stampede, Jharkhand CM Offers Condolences

Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren expressed his condolences for the loss of over 50 lives in a stampede at a religious event in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras. Former CM Hemant Soren also shared his grief, praying for peace for the deceased and a speedy recovery for the injured.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 02-07-2024 19:22 IST | Created: 02-07-2024 19:22 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident, Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren expressed deep condolences after more than 50 people lost their lives in a stampede in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras.

The stampede took place at a religious congregation in Pulrai village, leaving many injured in its wake.

"Got sad news about the untimely death of many people in a stampede during a Satsang in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras. My condolences are with the bereaved families. I pray to God for peace to the departed souls and speedy recovery of the injured," Soren posted on X.

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren echoed similar sentiments, calling the loss of lives "extremely sad and heartbreaking." He further prayed for peace for the departed souls and quick recovery for those injured.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

