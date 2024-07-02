Left Menu

Farmer's Tragic End Sparks Outcry for Justice in Telangana

A farmer in Telangana's Khammam district allegedly committed suicide, blaming damage to his farmland. A viral video shows him hoping Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka take note. The Chief Minister has ordered a comprehensive investigation.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 02-07-2024 19:23 IST | Created: 02-07-2024 19:23 IST
A farmer in Khammam district of Telangana has allegedly committed suicide, which has caused a widespread outcry after a video surfaced online. In the video, the farmer accused some individuals of damaging his farmland and expressed hope that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka would intervene.

Reacting swiftly to the incident, the Chief Minister directed officials on Tuesday to carry out a thorough investigation and take decisive action against those found responsible, according to an official statement.

Police reports indicate that the farmer took his life on Monday, with the dispute revolving around two acres of land he claimed but which is said to belong to a water tank assigned to the Irrigation department and managed by a fisheries cooperative society. The farmer's father has lodged a complaint, and an official case has been registered. The farmer alleged in the viral video that government officials had ignored his pleas for assistance, seeking justice for his family.

