Amit Shah Assures Central Aid After Deadly Hathras Stampede

Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, assuring central aid following a deadly stampede at a religious congregation in Hathras. The incident claimed over 50 lives, with several individuals injured. Shah conveyed his condolences and assured that NDRF medical teams are on the way.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-07-2024 20:20 IST | Created: 02-07-2024 20:20 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday spoke to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, assuring all possible Central assistance after a devastating stampede in Hathras. The tragic incident led to over 50 fatalities and numerous injuries.

Chief Minister Adityanath briefed Shah on the situation. Shah conveyed his sorrow and extended condolences to the bereaved families, wishing the injured a speedy recovery. The Home Minister announced that NDRF medical teams would soon arrive in Hathras for relief operations.

The stampede took place at a 'satsang' event in Pulrai village, drawing a large crowd. Local authorities are actively engaged in relief efforts, and the central government stands ready to support them. Shah's comments were shared on 'X' in Hindi.

