Delhi High Court to Hear Kejriwal's Bail Plea on July 5

The Delhi High Court will hear Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's bail plea on July 5 in connection with the alleged excise policy scam. Kejriwal claims he was illegally detained by the CBI. He has also challenged the rejection of his application for additional meetings with his lawyers.

Arvind Kejriwal
The Delhi High Court announced on Wednesday that it will consider Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's bail plea on July 5. The plea is connected to a corruption case related to the excise policy scam, registered by the CBI.

Kejriwal's counsel, Advocate Rajat Bhardwaj, asserted that the CM was taken into custody without due legal process, pushing for an urgent hearing before a bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela. While the counsel urged for a Thursday hearing, Justice Manmohan deferred it to Friday, noting the need for a thorough review of the documents.

Kejriwal, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener, was arrested by the CBI on June 26 and remains in Tihar Jail. This follows his earlier bail granted by a trial court in a related money laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which the high court stayed. Kejriwal has also contested a trial court's July 1 decision against his request for more frequent lawyer meetings.

