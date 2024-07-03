Controversy Over Maharashtra's 'Ladki Bahin' Scheme

A Maharashtra Navnirman Sena leader has voiced objections against the state's 'Ladki Bahin' scheme, which offers financial assistance to women.

Prakash Mahajan believes the scheme should exclude communities with polygamous practices, particularly Muslims. Eligible women are slated to receive Rs 1,500 per month under the recently-announced scheme.

Mahajan further criticized the government for easing conditions for domicile certificates, pointing to the presence of Bangladeshi nationals with official documents. He questioned if state benefits should extend to non-citizens.

