Controversy Over Maharashtra's 'Ladki Bahin' Scheme
A Maharashtra Navnirman Sena leader criticized the state's 'Ladki Bahin' financial aid scheme for women, arguing it should not benefit certain communities, especially Muslims. The scheme provides eligible women with Rs 1,500 per month. He also questioned the relaxation of domicile certification for non-citizens.
- Country:
- India
A Maharashtra Navnirman Sena leader has voiced objections against the state's 'Ladki Bahin' scheme, which offers financial assistance to women.
Prakash Mahajan believes the scheme should exclude communities with polygamous practices, particularly Muslims. Eligible women are slated to receive Rs 1,500 per month under the recently-announced scheme.
Mahajan further criticized the government for easing conditions for domicile certificates, pointing to the presence of Bangladeshi nationals with official documents. He questioned if state benefits should extend to non-citizens.
