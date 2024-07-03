Left Menu

Army Chief's Crucial LoC Visit Highlights Security Dynamics

Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi reviewed the security situation along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. This marked his first visit to the region since taking charge. The visit is significant amid the ongoing Amarnath Yatra and heightened anti-terror operations.

PTI | Poonch/Jammu | Updated: 03-07-2024 20:27 IST | Created: 03-07-2024 20:27 IST
Gen Upendra Dwivedi
  • Country:
  • India

Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi assessed the security situation along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, urging troops to remain vigilant against security threats, according to officials.

Marking his inaugural visit to the Jammu region since his appointment as the 30th chief of the Indian Army on June 30, Dwivedi's trip holds considerable significance amidst the ongoing Amarnath Yatra and intensified anti-terror operations, particularly in hilly districts.

Accompanied by Northern Command chief Lt Gen Suchindra Kumar and White Knight Corps leader Lt Gen Navin Sachdeva, Gen Dwivedi flew to the border district of Poonch to gauge security measures and operational readiness along the LoC. He later chaired a meeting with senior Army and police officials in Nagrota to discuss security strategies. Photos shared by the Army depicted Dwivedi engaging with troops, underscoring the high-level preparedness on the ground.

