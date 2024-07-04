India-China Talks to Resolve Border Dispute Intensify
India's Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar met with Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Kazakhstan to discuss resolving border issues. The countries agreed to adhere to bilateral protocols and ramp up diplomatic and military talks to address remaining issues and normalize relations, as tension has persisted since the 2020 standoff.
India's Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar met his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on Thursday in Kazakhstan where the two agreed to step up talks to resolve issues along their border at the earliest, New Delhi said in a statement.
India and China share a long Himalayan border, much of it poorly demarcated, and relations between the two countries have been sour since a military standoff in July 2020 when at least 20 Indian soldiers and four Chinese troops were killed. India said Jaishankar met Yi on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Astana where they agreed that "prolongation of the current situation in the border areas is not in the interest of either side."
The two leaders agreed to enhance meetings between their diplomatic and military officials "to resolve the remaining issues at the earliest," India's foreign ministry said in a statement. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who began his third straight term at the helm last month,
said in April that the two countries should urgently address the "prolonged situation" on their border.
Both nuclear-armed countries have fortified positions and deployed extra troops and equipment along the border since 2020, having been uneasy neighbours for decades after a bloody border war in 1962. "He (Jaishankar) reaffirmed the importance of fully abiding by relevant bilateral agreements, protocols, and understandings reached between the two governments in the past," New Delhi's statement said.
The two countries have previously agreed to maintain dialogue through military and diplomatic channels. Jaishankar also stressed on increasing efforts for complete disengagement from the remaining areas in Eastern Ladakh and return a sense of normalcy in their relations, the statement added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Vietnam and Philippines Engage in Diplomatic Talks Over South China Sea Claims
Bahrain and Iran Set to Resume Diplomatic Talks
Jaishankar holds talks China's Wang Yi, agrees to redouble efforts for "early resolution of remaining border issues"
Turkey Mediates Diplomatic Talks Between Somalia and Ethiopia
EAM Jaishankar meets Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on sidelines of SCO meeting in Astana