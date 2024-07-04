Oslo Court to Deliver Verdict in 2022 LGBTQ+ Festival Attack
A verdict is expected on Thursday for Zaniar Matapour, an Iranian-born Norwegian, charged with terrorism for a 2022 attack at an LGBTQ+ festival in Oslo, leading to two deaths and nine injuries. Matapour, who claims allegiance to the Islamic State, was arrested and has pleaded innocent, with prosecutors seeking a 30-year sentence.
A critical verdict is expected on Thursday in the terrorism case against Zaniar Matapour, an Iranian-born Norwegian involved in a deadly attack at an LGBTQ+ festival in Oslo in 2022.
The Oslo District Court will determine if Matapour, 45, fired multiple rounds into a crowd on June 25 outside the London Pub, resulting in the deaths of two and wounding nine others.
Prosecutors argue Matapour had pledged allegiance to the Islamic State, presenting substantial video evidence to support their case. Despite claims of innocence, the prosecution seeks a 30-year sentence.
