Oslo Court to Deliver Verdict in 2022 LGBTQ+ Festival Attack

A critical verdict is expected on Thursday in the terrorism case against Zaniar Matapour, an Iranian-born Norwegian involved in a deadly attack at an LGBTQ+ festival in Oslo in 2022.

The Oslo District Court will determine if Matapour, 45, fired multiple rounds into a crowd on June 25 outside the London Pub, resulting in the deaths of two and wounding nine others.

Prosecutors argue Matapour had pledged allegiance to the Islamic State, presenting substantial video evidence to support their case. Despite claims of innocence, the prosecution seeks a 30-year sentence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)