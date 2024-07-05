Left Menu

Widow Found Murdered: Live-in Partner Suspected and On The Run

The body of a 45-year-old widow, Rani Valmiki, was discovered in a vacant plot with fatal head injuries. Authorities suspect her live-in partner, Mukesh, who has been missing since Thursday night. The police have registered a murder case and are actively searching for the suspect.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kota | Updated: 05-07-2024 17:39 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 17:39 IST
Widow Found Murdered: Live-in Partner Suspected and On The Run
  • Country:
  • India

The blood-stained body of 45-year-old widow Rani Valmiki was discovered in a vacant plot in Rajat city on Friday morning, police reported.

The victim, who lived with her live-in partner Mukesh and worked as a ragpicker, sustained fatal head injuries, likely from a heavy stone, according to Circle Inspector Arvind Bhardwaj.

A case of murder has been registered against Mukesh, who has been missing since Thursday night. Authorities handed over the body to her family after a post-mortem, and efforts to apprehend the suspect are ongoing.

TRENDING

1
BYD Opens Milestone EV Plant in Thailand, Dominates Southeast Asia Market

BYD Opens Milestone EV Plant in Thailand, Dominates Southeast Asia Market

 Global
2
Italian Tourism Minister Faces Second Trial Over False Accounting Charges

Italian Tourism Minister Faces Second Trial Over False Accounting Charges

 Italy
3
Malabar Gold & Diamonds Expands UK Presence with New Leicester Showroom

Malabar Gold & Diamonds Expands UK Presence with New Leicester Showroom

 India
4
Health Innovations and Challenges: From Therapy Horses to Bird Flu

Health Innovations and Challenges: From Therapy Horses to Bird Flu

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024