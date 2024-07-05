Widow Found Murdered: Live-in Partner Suspected and On The Run
The body of a 45-year-old widow, Rani Valmiki, was discovered in a vacant plot with fatal head injuries. Authorities suspect her live-in partner, Mukesh, who has been missing since Thursday night. The police have registered a murder case and are actively searching for the suspect.
The blood-stained body of 45-year-old widow Rani Valmiki was discovered in a vacant plot in Rajat city on Friday morning, police reported.
The victim, who lived with her live-in partner Mukesh and worked as a ragpicker, sustained fatal head injuries, likely from a heavy stone, according to Circle Inspector Arvind Bhardwaj.
A case of murder has been registered against Mukesh, who has been missing since Thursday night. Authorities handed over the body to her family after a post-mortem, and efforts to apprehend the suspect are ongoing.
