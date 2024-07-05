NCW Takes Legal Action Against MP Mahua Moitra

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has launched legal proceedings against Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra over remarks she made about its chairperson Rekha Sharma.

This move was triggered by a video on X showing Sharma at a stampede site in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras, accompanied by a comment from the TMC: ''She is too busy holding up her boss's pajamas.''

In response to this, NCW filed a complaint with Delhi Police and sent a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, stating that Moitra's comments are utterly condemnable and inappropriate for a Member of Parliament.

Reacting to the legal action, Moitra posted on X, taunting Delhi Police to take immediate action and mentioning her whereabouts in Nadia.

NCW emphasized that the remarks severely violate a woman's right to dignity and urged the speaker to act against Moitra. In another letter to Delhi Police, NCW cited Section 79 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, 2023, seeking an FIR against Moitra.