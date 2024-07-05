Left Menu

Hamas Revamps Ceasefire Proposal Amid Gaza Crisis

Efforts to secure a ceasefire and hostage release in Gaza intensified after Hamas made a new proposal, prompting Israel to resume stalled negotiations. Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu confirmed sending a delegation for talks, signaling potential for agreement amid the ongoing humanitarian crisis and regional tensions.

05-07-2024
Efforts to secure a ceasefire and hostage release in Gaza gathered momentum on Friday after Hamas made a revised proposal on the terms of a deal, and Israel declared its intention to resume stalled negotiations. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu informed U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday that he would send a delegation to restart negotiations. Notably, an Israeli official confirmed that the country's team would be led by the head of the Mossad intelligence agency.

Biden welcomed this development. A source within Israel's negotiating team, speaking on condition of anonymity, noted there was now a genuine chance of achieving an agreement. These remarks by Israeli officials were in stark contrast to past instances during the nine-month-old war in Gaza, where Israel deemed Hamas' conditions unacceptable.

According to a Palestinian official closely involved in the internationally mediated peace efforts, Hamas' latest proposal could lay the groundwork for a framework agreement. The official further explained that Hamas was no longer demanding an Israeli commitment to a permanent ceasefire as a precondition for an agreement but would allow negotiations to achieve this over a first six-week phase.

