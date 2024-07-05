U.S. Subpoenas World Aquatics Director Over Chinese Doping Scandal

World Aquatics executive director Brent Nowicki has been summoned by the U.S. government to provide testimony in an investigation concerning 23 Chinese swimmers who allegedly dodged penalties for testing positive for banned drugs prior to the Tokyo Olympics. This investigation was initiated by a U.S. House of Representatives committee in May, urging the Department of Justice (DOJ) to delve deeper into the allegations ahead of the Paris Olympics this summer, shaking the aquatic sports community to its core.

The scrutiny has placed the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) under mounting pressure to explain how these athletes, some of whom claimed gold in Tokyo, evaded sanctions. "World Aquatics can confirm that its Executive Director, Brent Nowicki, was served with a witness subpoena by the United States government," stated World Aquatics to Reuters. "He is arranging a meeting with the authorities, which likely will eliminate the necessity for Grand Jury testimony."

An FBI spokesperson declined to comment on the matter to Reuters, while the U.S. Department of Justice also did not immediately respond to requests for comments. WADA acknowledged the investigation but maintained that it had not been contacted by law enforcement. The agency defended its actions, citing thorough reviews and expert consultations, asserting that the decision not to appeal was made in good faith and guided by scientific rationale, despite contrary media reports. An independent report by Swiss prosecutor Eric Cottier on WADA's case handling is anticipated as soon as next week.