Key Accused in Hathras Stampede Case Surrenders
Devprakash Madhukar, the main accused in the deadly Hathras stampede, has surrendered to police in Delhi. Madhukar, the 'mukhya sevadar' of the 'satsang', was the only individual named in the FIR. Authorities had announced a reward for information leading to his arrest.
Devprakash Madhukar, the primary suspect in the tragic July 2 Hathras stampede incident that resulted in 121 casualties, has surrendered to police in Delhi, according to his lawyer. The surrender was confirmed on Friday night.
Madhukar, serving as the 'mukhya sevadar' of the 'satsang', is the sole individual identified in the FIR filed at the Sikandra Rao police station regarding the matter. A video message from Madhukar's lawyer, A P Singh, stated that he surrendered in Delhi while receiving medical treatment.
The Uttar Pradesh Police had offered a reward of Rs 1 lakh for any information facilitating Madhukar's arrest. As of Thursday, six individuals, including two female volunteers from the organizing committee of the 'satsang' where the stampede occurred, had been detained.
