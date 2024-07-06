Left Menu

13 Taiwanese Deported from Indonesia for Serious Crimes

Indonesia's immigration agency has deported 13 Taiwanese citizens suspected of cybercrime, money laundering, and drug trafficking to face legal proceedings in Taiwan. Authorities confirmed the suspects will undergo legal processes. Last month, a much larger group of 103 Taiwanese were arrested in Bali for a similar crime operation.

JAKARTA – Indonesia's immigration authority has deported 13 Taiwanese nationals suspected of serious crimes, including cybercrime, money laundering, and drug trafficking. The deportation occurred on Thursday, according to an official statement released on Friday.

Silmy Karim, Director General of Immigration, stated that after detailed inspections, the individuals were found to be involved in significant criminal activities in Taiwan and are now set to face legal proceedings there. Just last month, the agency detained 103 Taiwanese passport holders, the largest arrest of the year, suspected of operating a cybercrime ring in Bali. However, Taiwan has only acknowledged that about 14 of its citizens are under suspicion.

Indonesia's immigration office also noted that Taiwan police were present to escort the deportees. The Taipei Economic and Trade Office in Jakarta did not provide an immediate response to requests for comments on Saturday.

