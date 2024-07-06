Eight Suspects Secured in BSP President K Armstrong's Murder Case

In a significant breakthrough, authorities have detained at least eight suspects tied to the tragic murder of BSP state president K Armstrong, according to senior police officials.

Additional Commissioner (North) Asra Garg informed reporters on Friday that 10 special teams have been established to thoroughly investigate the high-profile case.

'We've secured eight suspects. This is an early and preliminary phase of the investigation. As more facts and circumstances come to light, a clearer picture will emerge,' Garg stated. He suggested there are 'two to three suspicious motives' behind the crime, but the exact cause will only become clear after suspect interrogation. Armstrong, aged 52 and a former Chennai Corporation councillor, was brutally attacked by a six-member gang near his residence.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)