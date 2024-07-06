Left Menu

Eight Suspects Secured in BSP President K Armstrong's Murder Case

At least eight suspects have been secured in connection with the murder of BSP state president K Armstrong. The police have formed 10 teams to investigate the case. Preliminary investigation suggests multiple motives, but clarity will emerge post-interrogation. Armstrong, a former Chennai Corporation councillor, was killed by a six-member gang.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 06-07-2024 09:15 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 09:15 IST
Eight Suspects Secured in BSP President K Armstrong's Murder Case
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, authorities have detained at least eight suspects tied to the tragic murder of BSP state president K Armstrong, according to senior police officials.

Additional Commissioner (North) Asra Garg informed reporters on Friday that 10 special teams have been established to thoroughly investigate the high-profile case.

'We've secured eight suspects. This is an early and preliminary phase of the investigation. As more facts and circumstances come to light, a clearer picture will emerge,' Garg stated. He suggested there are 'two to three suspicious motives' behind the crime, but the exact cause will only become clear after suspect interrogation. Armstrong, aged 52 and a former Chennai Corporation councillor, was brutally attacked by a six-member gang near his residence.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Health: Breakthroughs, Setbacks, and Innovations

Global Health: Breakthroughs, Setbacks, and Innovations

 Global
2
After a strong rally during week, stock market opens in negative territory on Friday

After a strong rally during week, stock market opens in negative territory o...

 India
3
Enhancing India's HFSS Food Ad Regulations: Protecting Children from Unhealthy Marketing
Blog

Enhancing India's HFSS Food Ad Regulations: Protecting Children from Unhealt...

 Global
4
Realme Partners with Sony for AI-Enabled 5G Smartphone Breakthrough

Realme Partners with Sony for AI-Enabled 5G Smartphone Breakthrough

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024