Maoists' Plot Thwarted: Cane Bombs Recovered in Jharkhand

Thirty-five cane bombs allegedly planted by Maoists to target security forces were recovered from a forest in Jharkhand's Gumla district, said a police officer on Saturday.

The bombs, planted in the Harinakhand forest under Gumla Sadar police station, were reportedly intended to cause damage to security forces, he added.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Suresh Prasad Yadav revealed that the information about the bombs emerged during a long-range police patrol on Friday. Subsequently, the bomb disposal squad in Ranchi was notified. The squad successfully defused the bombs today, he stated.

Yadav also noted that each cane bomb weighed around 1 kg.

