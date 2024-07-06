Left Menu

City Police Deny Political Motive in Tamil Nadu BSP Chief's Murder

The city Police have stated that the killing of Tamil Nadu BSP chief K Armstrong was not politically motivated. Eight suspects were arrested within hours, and multiple special teams have been deployed to investigate the case from various angles. The investigation is ongoing, and Armstrong's burial might be held on Sunday.

  • Country:
  • India

The city Police on Saturday confirmed that the fatal attack on Tamil Nadu BSP chief K Armstrong by a group of assailants was not politically motivated. All possible angles are being investigated.

City Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore revealed that eight suspects were apprehended within three hours of the crime on Friday. He noted that ten special teams, led by Additional Commissioner of Police (North) Asra Garg, are conducting thorough investigations.

The motive behind the murder remains under scrutiny by a dedicated special team. Rathore emphasized that, contrary to some claims, the suspects did not surrender but were actively arrested. Armstrong's burial is expected to take place on Sunday, and authorities are committed to ensuring the accused face justice.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

