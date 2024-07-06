Eight Arrested for Rs 29 Lakh Theft in Palghar

Eight individuals were detained on Saturday for allegedly breaking into a company in Maharashtra's Palghar district and absconding with materials valued at Rs 29 lakh, police reported.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) Madan Ballal stated that the incident occurred in the early hours of July 3 in Nalla Sopara's Manichapada area, where the accused made off with ready cables and raw copper material rolls worth Rs 29 lakh.

The suspects tied up two security guards, locking them in a room to facilitate the theft. Based on CCTV footage and technical intelligence, police identified and apprehended the suspects, who were from neighboring Mumbai and Thane districts. Recovered items include the stolen materials, a truck, a motorcycle, and mobile phones. Senior Inspector Pramod Badakh noted that two of the suspects had previous criminal records, including charges of murder.

