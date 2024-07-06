Eight Arrested for Rs 29 Lakh Theft in Palghar
Eight individuals were arrested for breaking into a company in Palghar district, Maharashtra, and stealing materials worth Rs 29 lakh. The suspects tied up two security guards and made off with cables and copper rolls. Police used CCTV footage to capture the suspects and recovered the stolen goods.
- Country:
- India
Eight individuals were detained on Saturday for allegedly breaking into a company in Maharashtra's Palghar district and absconding with materials valued at Rs 29 lakh, police reported.
Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) Madan Ballal stated that the incident occurred in the early hours of July 3 in Nalla Sopara's Manichapada area, where the accused made off with ready cables and raw copper material rolls worth Rs 29 lakh.
The suspects tied up two security guards, locking them in a room to facilitate the theft. Based on CCTV footage and technical intelligence, police identified and apprehended the suspects, who were from neighboring Mumbai and Thane districts. Recovered items include the stolen materials, a truck, a motorcycle, and mobile phones. Senior Inspector Pramod Badakh noted that two of the suspects had previous criminal records, including charges of murder.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- theft
- Palghar
- arrest
- copper
- cables
- Maharashtra
- crime
- police
- caught
- Manichapada
ALSO READ
"Congress' long-term plan to create rift with help of lies": Maharashtra Dy CM on claims of Atal Setu cracks
Maharashtra: Fire breaks out in Thane's Arjun Tower; dousing operations underway
"Analysed entire Lok Sabha elections...": Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule
Mumbai crime branch summons chief BMC officer in Ghatkopar hoarding collapse case
Maha Vikas Aghadi Awaits Seat-Sharing Talks for Maharashtra Assembly Polls