Rahul Gandhi Pledges Support for Gujarat Tragedy Victims
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met with families affected by various tragedies in Gujarat, promising to raise their concerns in Parliament. Gandhi interacted with victims of the Morbi bridge collapse, Vadodara boat capsizing, Rajkot fire, and more, assuring to seek justice for them against a corrupt system.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday met the families of victims who lost their lives in recent tragedies in Gujarat, pledging to voice their grievances in Parliament. The interaction took place at the Gujarat Congress headquarters in Paldi, where relatives of those affected by incidents such as the Morbi bridge collapse, Vadodara boat capsize, and Rajkot game zone fire shared their distressing experiences.
Narendra Parmar, who lost his daughter in the Morbi bridge collapse, expressed deep distrust in the 'corrupt system' of BJP-ruled Gujarat, criticizing the release on bail of key accused, including the company's CMD. Gandhi assured him that he would raise these issues in Parliament to expedite justice.
Sandhya Nizama, whose son died in the Vadodara boat capsize, and Santoshben Kathad, who lost her sister in the Rajkot fire, also shared their grievances with Gandhi, citing poor police action and misleading investigations. Gandhi pledged to stand by these families until justice is achieved and to address their issues in the Lok Sabha. Additionally, Vashram Sarvaiya recounted unfulfilled promises by the government following the 2016 Una Dalit flogging incident, adding to the chorus of dissatisfaction Gandhi promised to challenge.
