Two Arrested in Shocking Honor Killing Case in Uttar Pradesh

In a harrowing incident in Uttar Pradesh, two men have been arrested for allegedly murdering their minor sister for speaking with another man on the phone, an official confirmed on Saturday.

Police have launched a search for another brother involved. The investigation began after the girl's body was discovered near a temple in the Bansdih area on June 17. The post-mortem report revealed she was strangulated and partially disfigured with acid.

Superintendent of Police Devranjan Verma stated, "The minor girl was found to have been talking to a man over the phone against her three brothers' wishes, leading to her murder." The arrested suspects admitted to using battery acid to disfigure her face in an attempt to obscure her identity.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)