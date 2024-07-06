Kerala Human Rights Commission Questions Temple Queue System
The Kerala State Human Rights Commission has requested an explanation from the Sree Padmanabha Swamy Temple management regarding a complaint about the need for a separate queue for local devotees from Thiruvananthapuram. The temple has 15 days to respond. Similar systems exist in other regional temples.
- Country:
- India
The Kerala State Human Rights Commission on Saturday sought an explanation from the management of the famed Sree Padmanabha Swamy Temple over the demand for a separate queue for devotees from the state capital, Thiruvananthapuram.
Acting Chairperson and Judicial Member K Byjunath intervened based on a complaint filed by two residents. The committee sought a report from the temple's executive officer within 15 days.
The complainants highlighted that a special queue system for local devotees is already in place in various temples in Kerala and Tamil Nadu. According to them, such a system would ensure the freedom of worship as guaranteed by the Constitution.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Couple Arrested for Robbing 85-Year-Old Grandmother in Thiruvananthapuram
Odisha: Thousands of devotees gather in Puri to witness 'Snana Yatra' of Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra, and Devi Subhadra
Controversy at Golden Temple: Influencer's Yoga Sparks Police Complaint
Odisha: Devotees throng Lord Jagannath Temple in Puri on Snana Purnima
TRAI Tightens Grip on Telecoms: Enhanced User Experience for Spam Complaints