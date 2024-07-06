Left Menu

Kerala Human Rights Commission Questions Temple Queue System

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission has requested an explanation from the Sree Padmanabha Swamy Temple management regarding a complaint about the need for a separate queue for local devotees from Thiruvananthapuram. The temple has 15 days to respond. Similar systems exist in other regional temples.

Updated: 06-07-2024 19:10 IST
The Kerala State Human Rights Commission on Saturday sought an explanation from the management of the famed Sree Padmanabha Swamy Temple over the demand for a separate queue for devotees from the state capital, Thiruvananthapuram.

Acting Chairperson and Judicial Member K Byjunath intervened based on a complaint filed by two residents. The committee sought a report from the temple's executive officer within 15 days.

The complainants highlighted that a special queue system for local devotees is already in place in various temples in Kerala and Tamil Nadu. According to them, such a system would ensure the freedom of worship as guaranteed by the Constitution.

