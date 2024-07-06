Kerala Human Rights Commission Questions Temple Queue System

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission on Saturday sought an explanation from the management of the famed Sree Padmanabha Swamy Temple over the demand for a separate queue for devotees from the state capital, Thiruvananthapuram.

Acting Chairperson and Judicial Member K Byjunath intervened based on a complaint filed by two residents. The committee sought a report from the temple's executive officer within 15 days.

The complainants highlighted that a special queue system for local devotees is already in place in various temples in Kerala and Tamil Nadu. According to them, such a system would ensure the freedom of worship as guaranteed by the Constitution.

