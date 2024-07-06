Left Menu

Mob Ransacks Police Outpost in Madhya Pradesh's Guna District

A mob stormed a police outpost in Guna district, Madhya Pradesh, injuring four people. The incident resulted from a clash between two groups over setting up a kiosk. The attackers have been charged with various offenses, and efforts are underway to apprehend them.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guna | Updated: 06-07-2024 20:54 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 20:54 IST
Mob Ransacks Police Outpost in Madhya Pradesh's Guna District
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

A violent mob stormed a police outpost in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district, injuring four individuals, an official confirmed on Saturday.

The altercation occurred late Friday night in Ukawad outpost, Hirapura village, within the Madhusudangarh police station's jurisdiction, approximately 50 kilometers from the district headquarters, according to Superintendent of Police, Sanjeev Kumar Sinha.

In the aftermath of a clash over setting up a kiosk, four injured individuals sought to file an FIR. About 40 individuals from the opposing group stormed the outpost, assaulted the complainants, and ransacked the premises, detailed Sub Inspector Sanjeev Yadav. The perpetrators face charges of attempted murder and rioting under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita as efforts to apprehend them continue. Additionally, officials noted that Assistant Sub Inspector Giriraj Jatav and Madhusudangrah police station SHO Suresh Kushwaha had been 'line attached' by the Superintendent of Police.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

 Global
2
Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams for Amarnath Yatra

Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams ...

 India
3
Biden's Debate Fallout: GOP Targets Harris Amidst Speculation

Biden's Debate Fallout: GOP Targets Harris Amidst Speculation

 Global
4
Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024