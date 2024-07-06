Mob Ransacks Police Outpost in Madhya Pradesh's Guna District
A mob stormed a police outpost in Guna district, Madhya Pradesh, injuring four people. The incident resulted from a clash between two groups over setting up a kiosk. The attackers have been charged with various offenses, and efforts are underway to apprehend them.
A violent mob stormed a police outpost in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district, injuring four individuals, an official confirmed on Saturday.
The altercation occurred late Friday night in Ukawad outpost, Hirapura village, within the Madhusudangarh police station's jurisdiction, approximately 50 kilometers from the district headquarters, according to Superintendent of Police, Sanjeev Kumar Sinha.
In the aftermath of a clash over setting up a kiosk, four injured individuals sought to file an FIR. About 40 individuals from the opposing group stormed the outpost, assaulted the complainants, and ransacked the premises, detailed Sub Inspector Sanjeev Yadav. The perpetrators face charges of attempted murder and rioting under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita as efforts to apprehend them continue. Additionally, officials noted that Assistant Sub Inspector Giriraj Jatav and Madhusudangrah police station SHO Suresh Kushwaha had been 'line attached' by the Superintendent of Police.
