Nine Arrested in East Singhbhum for Alleged Murder Over Mobile Phone Dispute

Nine people, including a widow, have been arrested for allegedly killing a 24-year-old man, Rajaram Soren, in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district following a quarrel over a mobile phone. The man's body, bearing injury marks, was recovered from a forest. The police are investigating the relationship between Soren and the widow.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jamshedpur | Updated: 06-07-2024 23:08 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 23:08 IST
Nine individuals, including a 35-year-old widow, were apprehended on Saturday for their alleged involvement in the fatal assault of 24-year-old Rajaram Soren about a month ago in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district, a police officer disclosed. The police discovered Soren's body with injury marks in Laylayam Forest within Bodam police station's jurisdiction.

Superintendent of Police (City & Rural) Rishabha Garg revealed that an investigation determined Soren had the widow's mobile phone and was hesitant to return it, leading to a quarrel. The confrontation drew the attention of villagers who allegedly beat Soren to death and then disposed of his body in the forest.

Soren was from another village under Patamda police station and frequently visited the widow's home. Whether the victim and widow were in a relationship is a point of further investigation, said the SP.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

