Odisha Government Intensifies Crackdown on Land Encroachments

The Odisha government has issued a directive to all district collectors to identify and expeditiously remove encroachments on government land in both rural and urban areas. This measure seeks to address significant concerns raised about large-scale encroachments impacting various developmental projects.

In a letter written by Satyabrata Sahu, the Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) of the Revenue and Disaster Management department, collectors were reminded that effective land resource management is paramount to sustainable development. Sahu emphasized that illegal encroachments hinder the smooth allocation of land necessary for various economic sectors.

To tackle this, the ACS urged collectors to conduct realistic surveys to document encroachments and enforce rules for their removal. Following the clearance of such land, appropriate fencing and signage funded through allocated resources must be installed to prevent future encroachments. Collectors are required to provide a bi-weekly action report to the department.

