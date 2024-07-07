Nation Mourns As Braveheart Prabhakar Janjal Laid to Rest

Army jawan Prabhakar Janjal, who was killed in an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, will be laid to rest with full state honours in his native village in Maharashtra. The solemn ceremony is set to take place in Akola district on July 8, as confirmed by district officials.

The 26-year-old soldier was martyred during a cordon and search operation in the Frisal Chinnigam area of Kulgam. The clash resulted in the deaths of four terrorists and the loss of two Indian soldiers, adding to the toll of military sacrifices in the troubled region.

Janjal had joined the Indian Army in 2019 and was serving with the Second Mahar Regiment by 2020. Recently posted in Kulgam, he was part of the National Rifles (Special Squad). The hero, who had just been married a few months earlier, leaves behind a grieving family and a nation that will always remember his sacrifice.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)