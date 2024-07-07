Telangana CM Vows Action on Social Media Child Abuse

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka have pledged to take appropriate action in response to child abuse issues highlighted on social media by Telugu actor Sai Dharam Tej.

The actor reacted to a disturbing video shared by a netizen, revealing inappropriate comments made by a Telugu YouTuber. Tej called the incident 'beyond gruesome, disgusting and scary,' emphasizing the urgent need for child safety on social platforms.

Reddy and Vikramarka expressed gratitude towards Tej for raising the issue, reiterating that child safety is a top priority for the Telangana government. They assured that steps will be taken to prevent such acts in the future, thereby creating a safer online environment for children.

