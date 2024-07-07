Left Menu

Clash in Greater Noida Leaves Two Injured, Three Arrested

A violent altercation between two groups in Greater Noida resulted in a 14-year-old and a 70-year-old being injured. Stones and gunshots were exchanged during the clash, leading to police intervention. Three individuals have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Updated: 07-07-2024 22:50 IST
Clash in Greater Noida Leaves Two Injured, Three Arrested
A violent altercation broke out between two groups in Greater Noida on Sunday, leading to injuries and multiple arrests. Police reported that the clash involved stone-throwing and gunfire, leaving a 14-year-old child and a 70-year-old man injured. Both were taken to a private hospital for treatment.

The disturbance erupted over a dispute between Bhishma Pal and Sunil in Bhaira village under the Rabupura police station limits. As gunshots were heard, local police arrived promptly to restore order and prevent further violence. Authorities confirmed that the situation is now under control.

Three individuals, identified as Bhishma Pal, Rajpal, and Rinku, were apprehended and an FIR has been registered. Police are conducting further investigations to understand the root cause of the dispute.

