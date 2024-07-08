Fire Temporarily Halts Trading at Pakistan Stock Exchange
The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) resumed trading on Monday following a two-hour suspension due to a fire at its Karachi headquarters. Trading was halted at 10:25 a.m. and resumed at 12:25 p.m. The main index, KSE 100, continued its recent rise, gaining 0.3% after trading resumed.
The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) resumed trading on Monday after a two-hour suspension caused by a fire at the bourse's Karachi headquarters.
The exchange announced on its website that trading was suspended at 10:25 a.m. (0525 GMT) and resumed at 12:25 p.m. (0725 GMT). The situation was under control, and brokerage staff had begun returning to their offices.
The KSE 100 index, PSX's main market gauge, has risen to historic highs in recent months, crossing 80,000 points thanks to an International Monetary Fund bailout last summer and ongoing reforms. After the fire, the KSE 100 rose 0.3%, approximately 260 points, when trading resumed.
