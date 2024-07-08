Vice President Dhankhar Slams P Chidambaram Over Criminal Justice Laws Comments
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar criticized former Union Minister P Chidambaram for his comments on new criminal justice laws. Addressing Rajya Sabha interns, Dhankhar stated that non-participation in debates signifies concurrence. He urged members to engage in parliamentary debates rather than making remarks outside. This marks Dhankhar's second attack on Chidambaram's statements.
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday criticized former Union Minister P Chidambaram, stating that a Parliament member shows agreement by not engaging in bill debates, during an address to Rajya Sabha interns. He launched another attack on Chidambaram's comments concerning new criminal justice laws enforced on July 1.
Dhankhar emphasized the importance of participation, arguing that members who do not engage in debates fail to fulfill their constitutional duties. He explained that failing to voice opinions within the House forfeits their right to critique laws outside.
This follows Dhankhar's previous remarks on Saturday where he deemed Chidambaram's comments as 'inexcusable', urging a retraction of statements about the laws being 'drafted by part-timers'.
