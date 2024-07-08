Left Menu

Vice President Dhankhar Slams P Chidambaram Over Criminal Justice Laws Comments

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar criticized former Union Minister P Chidambaram for his comments on new criminal justice laws. Addressing Rajya Sabha interns, Dhankhar stated that non-participation in debates signifies concurrence. He urged members to engage in parliamentary debates rather than making remarks outside. This marks Dhankhar's second attack on Chidambaram's statements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2024 17:25 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 17:25 IST
Vice President Dhankhar Slams P Chidambaram Over Criminal Justice Laws Comments
P Chidambaram
  • Country:
  • India

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday criticized former Union Minister P Chidambaram, stating that a Parliament member shows agreement by not engaging in bill debates, during an address to Rajya Sabha interns. He launched another attack on Chidambaram's comments concerning new criminal justice laws enforced on July 1.

Dhankhar emphasized the importance of participation, arguing that members who do not engage in debates fail to fulfill their constitutional duties. He explained that failing to voice opinions within the House forfeits their right to critique laws outside.

This follows Dhankhar's previous remarks on Saturday where he deemed Chidambaram's comments as 'inexcusable', urging a retraction of statements about the laws being 'drafted by part-timers'.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
3
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
4
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024