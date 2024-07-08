Left Menu

Supreme Court Backs State Authority in University VC Appointments

The Supreme Court has ruled that a search committee appointed to select vice-chancellors (VCs) for West Bengal universities will send the candidates' names to the chief minister instead of the governor. This decision has been hailed by the state government as a win for democracy. A pro-TMC educational platform also supported the ruling, emphasizing fair selection. The panel will be constituted within two weeks and led by former CJI U U Lalit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 08-07-2024 18:25 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 18:25 IST
Supreme Court Backs State Authority in University VC Appointments
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The West Bengal government hailed the Supreme Court's decision on Monday as a 'triumph of democracy.' The Court ordered that a search committee set up for appointing university vice-chancellors (VCs) will send candidates' names to the chief minister, not the governor.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan directed the committee, to be chaired by former Chief Justice of India U U Lalit, to be formed within two weeks. Both the state and the governor's office had agreed on forming the panel.

State Education Minister Bratya Basu welcomed the decision, posting on X, 'Democracy wins again.' He clarified that the "democratically elected head of the state" will recommend the panel to the chancellor, who will then appoint the VCs.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
3
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
4
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024