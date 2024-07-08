Supreme Court Backs State Authority in University VC Appointments
The Supreme Court has ruled that a search committee appointed to select vice-chancellors (VCs) for West Bengal universities will send the candidates' names to the chief minister instead of the governor. This decision has been hailed by the state government as a win for democracy. A pro-TMC educational platform also supported the ruling, emphasizing fair selection. The panel will be constituted within two weeks and led by former CJI U U Lalit.
The West Bengal government hailed the Supreme Court's decision on Monday as a 'triumph of democracy.' The Court ordered that a search committee set up for appointing university vice-chancellors (VCs) will send candidates' names to the chief minister, not the governor.
A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan directed the committee, to be chaired by former Chief Justice of India U U Lalit, to be formed within two weeks. Both the state and the governor's office had agreed on forming the panel.
State Education Minister Bratya Basu welcomed the decision, posting on X, 'Democracy wins again.' He clarified that the "democratically elected head of the state" will recommend the panel to the chancellor, who will then appoint the VCs.
