Pankaj Agarwal Appointed Chief Electoral Officer of Haryana

Senior IAS officer Pankaj Agarwal has been appointed as the Chief Electoral Officer of Haryana. The Haryana government issued his posting orders on Monday. This comes after a reshuffle of 12 IAS officers, including the former chief electoral officer Anurag Agarwal, who has been transferred to the Irrigation and Water Resources Department.

Senior IAS officer Pankaj Agarwal has been appointed as the Chief Electoral Officer of Haryana, according to a statement released by the state government on Monday.

As a 2000 batch officer, Agarwal will also serve as Commissioner and Secretary to the Government in the Elections Department. His posting follows a recent reshuffle in which 12 IAS officers were transferred, including Anurag Agarwal, the former Chief Electoral Officer and Additional Chief Secretary of the Haryana Elections Department. Anurag Agarwal is now heading the Irrigation and Water Resources Department.

Pankaj Agarwal's appointment was not included in the initial reshuffle announcements made on July 4.

