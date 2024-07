Biden Condemns Deadly Russian Missile Strikes in Ukraine

U.S. President Joe Biden condemned the deadly Russian missile strikes in Ukraine on Monday, highlighting the attack on Kyiv's main children's hospital as 'a horrific reminder of Russia's brutality.'

In broad daylight, Russia launched missiles across Ukrainian cities, resulting in 36 civilian casualties in the deadliest wave of strikes in months. The U.S., which has provided over $50 billion in military aid to Ukraine since 2022, remains the country's strongest supporter amid the invasion.

As NATO leaders convene for a summit in Washington, Ukraine's President Zelenskiy urges a firm response to the ongoing aggression. Moscow claims its strikes target defense facilities, yet civilian deaths continue to mount.

