Omar Abdullah Condemns Deadly Militant Attack on Army in J&K

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah described the killing of five army soldiers in a militant attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district as alarming. Abdullah accused the union territory's administration of being lax about security measures in the region.

The ambush occurred in the Badnota area of Kathua on Monday, with heavily-armed terrorists attacking a patrolling party. A massive search operation is now underway to apprehend the culprits, who injured five others in the attack. Abdullah stated, 'It is very unfortunate. Losing five brave soldiers in one attack is something we should all be alarmed by.'

Omar Abdullah stressed the importance of increased vigilance from the administration. He critiqued the narrative that the August 5, 2019, abrogation of Article 370 would solve all issues, highlighting ongoing violence and terror. 'The administration needs to be more vigilant,' he added, hoping that such attacks do not recur.

Addressing the potential impact on assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, Abdullah asserted that elections should proceed as mandated by the Supreme Court. He also noted that security decisions in J-K often have political motivations, which should be based on thorough security assessments instead.

