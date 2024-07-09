Delhi High Court Dismisses PIL Over Dalai Lama's Alleged Molestation Incident

The Delhi High Court has dismissed a public interest litigation concerning the alleged molestation of a boy by the Dalai Lama, as depicted in a viral video. The bench, led by Acting Chief Justice Manmohan, declared that the religious leader was merely being playful and had already issued an apology for the incident.

The controversial video showed the Dalai Lama kissing the boy on the lips and asking him to 'suck his tongue,' sparking widespread outrage on social media. The petitioner, 'Confederation of NGOs,' requested the court to direct authorities to take cognizance of the incident under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and ensure the child's identity is retracted from news portals.

However, the court ruled out any premeditation, stating that the incident occurred in full public view and was part of Tibetan culture. The bench mentioned, 'The fact that he is the head of a religious sect which is not on the best terms with a foreign power is also to be borne in mind.' Concluding that there was no public interest in the petition, the court ordered its dismissal.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)