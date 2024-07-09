Left Menu

Delhi High Court Dismisses PIL Over Dalai Lama's Alleged Molestation Incident

The Delhi High Court dismissed a public interest litigation regarding the alleged molestation of a boy by the Dalai Lama, as shown in a viral video. The court stated the religious leader was merely being playful and had already apologized for the incident, declaring there was no public interest in the matter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2024 15:05 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 15:05 IST
Delhi High Court Dismisses PIL Over Dalai Lama's Alleged Molestation Incident
Dalai Lama
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has dismissed a public interest litigation concerning the alleged molestation of a boy by the Dalai Lama, as depicted in a viral video. The bench, led by Acting Chief Justice Manmohan, declared that the religious leader was merely being playful and had already issued an apology for the incident.

The controversial video showed the Dalai Lama kissing the boy on the lips and asking him to 'suck his tongue,' sparking widespread outrage on social media. The petitioner, 'Confederation of NGOs,' requested the court to direct authorities to take cognizance of the incident under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and ensure the child's identity is retracted from news portals.

However, the court ruled out any premeditation, stating that the incident occurred in full public view and was part of Tibetan culture. The bench mentioned, 'The fact that he is the head of a religious sect which is not on the best terms with a foreign power is also to be borne in mind.' Concluding that there was no public interest in the petition, the court ordered its dismissal.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

 India
3
Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

 India
4
Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024