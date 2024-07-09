Tamil Nadu CM Vows Justice for Slain BSP Leader

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday assured that justice will be served for Porkodi, the widow of Bahujan Samaj Party state chief K Armstrong, who was murdered on July 5. Stalin made the promise during his visit to convey condolences and sympathies to the grieving family.

The Chief Minister assured the family that perpetrators of the crime would be brought to justice and punished according to the law. Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister PK Sekar Babu also joined the visit to offer support.

The state government provided full security for Armstrong's burial in Pothur, Tiruvallur district, early Monday. At least 11 suspects have been arrested in connection to the brutal murder.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)