Tamil Nadu CM Vows Justice for Slain BSP Leader
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin assured Porkodi, widow of slain BSP state chief K Armstrong, that justice will prevail. Stalin visited the family, offered condolences, and confirmed that those involved in the murder would be prosecuted. Eleven suspects have been arrested so far.
- Country:
- India
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday assured that justice will be served for Porkodi, the widow of Bahujan Samaj Party state chief K Armstrong, who was murdered on July 5. Stalin made the promise during his visit to convey condolences and sympathies to the grieving family.
The Chief Minister assured the family that perpetrators of the crime would be brought to justice and punished according to the law. Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister PK Sekar Babu also joined the visit to offer support.
The state government provided full security for Armstrong's burial in Pothur, Tiruvallur district, early Monday. At least 11 suspects have been arrested in connection to the brutal murder.
