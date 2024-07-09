Modi's Peace Call Amid Ukraine Conflict: A Dialogue with Putin

Peace dialogue does not succeed amidst bombs, guns, and bullets, and no solution to any conflict is possible on the battlefield, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday during their talks shadowed by the Ukraine conflict.

Modi, in his televised opening remarks, assured the world community that India stands on the side of peace and is prepared to aid in resolving the Ukraine conflict. He emphasized that peace is essential for future generations, adding that dialogues fail amidst violence.

The prime minister referred to his informal meeting with Putin, expressing hope after listening to the Russian leader. Modi condemned the loss of innocent lives, particularly children, as heart-wrenching.

Having discussed global expectations for peace and stability with Putin, Modi also highlighted Russia's assistance in the energy sector, benefiting Indian farmers amid worldwide shortages. He emphasized the importance of strengthening bilateral cooperation for the welfare of both nations' people.

Modi also condemned terrorism, stating that India has faced this challenge for around 40 years. He acknowledged the global struggles over the last five years due to COVID-19 and various conflicts.

