Left Menu

NIA Takes Over Probe in Deadly Poonch Army Convoy Attack

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is set to investigate last year's terrorist attack on an Army convoy in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir, which resulted in the death of five personnel. A case will soon be registered, and the investigation will also consider links to recent attacks and potential Pakistan-based involvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2024 19:52 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 19:52 IST
NIA Takes Over Probe in Deadly Poonch Army Convoy Attack
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) will investigate last year's terrorist attack on an Army convoy in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch, which resulted in the deaths of five personnel, according to officials on Tuesday.

The process to officially take over the case has begun, and a case will be registered shortly, officials added.

The investigation aims to identify any 'common angle' between last year's attack and recent terrorist incidents in Jammu and Kashmir. The involvement of Pakistan-based handlers cannot be ruled out.

On April 20, 2023, a terrorist attack in the Bhata Dhurian area of Poonch district resulted in the death of five Army personnel and seriously injured another after their vehicle caught fire, likely due to grenade usage. The victims were part of a Rashtriya Rifles unit engaged in counter-terror operations.

An NIA team was dispatched on Tuesday to aid the Jammu and Kashmir police in investigating an Army convoy attack in Kathua that occurred on Monday, killing five personnel, including a junior commissioned officer. This marked the fifth terror attack in the Jammu region within a month.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

 India
3
Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

 India
4
Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024