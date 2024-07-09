NIA Takes Over Probe in Deadly Poonch Army Convoy Attack

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) will investigate last year's terrorist attack on an Army convoy in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch, which resulted in the deaths of five personnel, according to officials on Tuesday.

The process to officially take over the case has begun, and a case will be registered shortly, officials added.

The investigation aims to identify any 'common angle' between last year's attack and recent terrorist incidents in Jammu and Kashmir. The involvement of Pakistan-based handlers cannot be ruled out.

On April 20, 2023, a terrorist attack in the Bhata Dhurian area of Poonch district resulted in the death of five Army personnel and seriously injured another after their vehicle caught fire, likely due to grenade usage. The victims were part of a Rashtriya Rifles unit engaged in counter-terror operations.

An NIA team was dispatched on Tuesday to aid the Jammu and Kashmir police in investigating an Army convoy attack in Kathua that occurred on Monday, killing five personnel, including a junior commissioned officer. This marked the fifth terror attack in the Jammu region within a month.

