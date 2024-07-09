Tension Escalates: 13-Year-Old Palestinian Boy Fatally Shot by Israeli Forces
Israeli forces fatally shot a 13-year-old Palestinian boy, Ghassan Gharib Zahran, near Ramallah. The Israeli military claimed the boy was part of a group hurling rocks at their vehicles. Zahran succumbed to his injuries at a medical complex. Tensions in the West Bank have been escalating, especially after a recent Hamas-led attack.
- Country:
- Israel
Israeli forces killed a 13-year-old Palestinian boy near the West Bank city of Ramallah on Tuesday, the Palestinian Health Ministry reported. The boy, identified as Ghassan Gharib Zahran, was shot in Deir Abu Mash'al.
The Israeli military said its troops fired on Palestinians who were throwing rocks at their vehicles. According to the official Palestinian WAFA news agency, Israeli forces opened fire on a group of children, critically wounding Zahran.
The boy was taken to the Palestinian Medical Complex in Ramallah, where he later died. The Israeli military described the rock throwers as terrorists, stating its forces responded accordingly. Violence has been rising in the West Bank, especially after a significant attack by Hamas fighters from Gaza last October.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Sweden’s Youth Homes: A Growing Crisis of Gun Violence
"Arrogance remains," Kharge lashes out at PM for not speaking on NEET, Manipur violence in his pre-Parliament address
Kingpin of Violence: Haitian Gang Leader Sentenced to 35 Years for Kidnappings
Kenyan Police Head to Haiti to Combat Gang Violence
Deadly Cattle Raid Sparks Deadly Violence in South Sudan