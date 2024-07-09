Tension Escalates: 13-Year-Old Palestinian Boy Fatally Shot by Israeli Forces

Israeli forces killed a 13-year-old Palestinian boy near the West Bank city of Ramallah on Tuesday, the Palestinian Health Ministry reported. The boy, identified as Ghassan Gharib Zahran, was shot in Deir Abu Mash'al.

The Israeli military said its troops fired on Palestinians who were throwing rocks at their vehicles. According to the official Palestinian WAFA news agency, Israeli forces opened fire on a group of children, critically wounding Zahran.

The boy was taken to the Palestinian Medical Complex in Ramallah, where he later died. The Israeli military described the rock throwers as terrorists, stating its forces responded accordingly. Violence has been rising in the West Bank, especially after a significant attack by Hamas fighters from Gaza last October.

