Left Menu

India and Russia's United Stance Against Global Terrorism

India and Russia issued a joint statement condemning terrorism and urging global cooperation without hidden agendas. They highlighted the need for zero tolerance towards terrorism, emphasized the implementation of UN resolutions, and discussed combating terrorism financing and safe havens. The leaders also reviewed major international conflicts, including Ukraine and the Middle East.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 09-07-2024 22:21 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 22:21 IST
India and Russia's United Stance Against Global Terrorism
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

India and Russia on Tuesday jointly called for 'zero tolerance' towards terrorism and urged a determined global fight against the menace, particularly taking aim at Pakistan and China. Following talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin, a joint statement condemned recent terrorist attacks and reaffirmed the necessity of international cooperation against terrorism.

The statement unequivocally condemned terrorism in all forms, including cross-border terrorism and the financing of terror networks. Both leaders stressed the significance of adhering to international law and the UN Charter while avoiding double standards in the fight against terrorism.

Key points from the meeting included increased cooperation against terrorist exploitation of emerging technologies, support for non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, and a call for a peaceful resolution in conflict zones, including Ukraine and the Middle East. The discussions also touched on regional security issues in Afghanistan and the importance of humanitarian aid in Gaza.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

 India
3
Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

 India
4
Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024