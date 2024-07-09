India and Russia's United Stance Against Global Terrorism

India and Russia on Tuesday jointly called for 'zero tolerance' towards terrorism and urged a determined global fight against the menace, particularly taking aim at Pakistan and China. Following talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin, a joint statement condemned recent terrorist attacks and reaffirmed the necessity of international cooperation against terrorism.

The statement unequivocally condemned terrorism in all forms, including cross-border terrorism and the financing of terror networks. Both leaders stressed the significance of adhering to international law and the UN Charter while avoiding double standards in the fight against terrorism.

Key points from the meeting included increased cooperation against terrorist exploitation of emerging technologies, support for non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, and a call for a peaceful resolution in conflict zones, including Ukraine and the Middle East. The discussions also touched on regional security issues in Afghanistan and the importance of humanitarian aid in Gaza.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)