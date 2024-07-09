Senior Pakistani Police Official Assassinated in Targeted Attack
Sindh Counter-Terrorism Department DSP Ali Raza was assassinated by the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan in Karachi. He was killed in a targeted attack near his home, and three security guards were injured. Investigators are probing the motive behind the murder, including potential sectarian links.
A senior Pakistani police official known for leading successful campaigns against the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and other criminal outfits in Karachi was assassinated by the militant group, officials said on Wednesday.
Ali Raza, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in the Sindh Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), was shot dead in the Karimabad area on Sunday by two unidentified men on a motorcycle. Three security guards were also injured in the attack.
Raza was targeted near his home by assailants wearing helmets. He was struck by at least five bullets as he attempted to exit his vehicle.
The CTD recovered 11 bullet shells from the scene, suggesting a semi-automatic weapon was used in the attack.
Hours later, the TTP claimed responsibility for the assassination. However, investigators remain skeptical about the group's claim, with one official stating they are exploring various angles, including potential sectarian motives.
"I cannot verify this claim as yet," said Asif Ejaz Shaikh, DIG-CTD. The investigation remains ongoing.
Raza's murder occurred a decade after his mentor and close colleague, SP Chaudhry Aslam, was killed in a bombing by the TTP.
Both Raza and Aslam had led numerous successful operations against the Taliban and other terror groups in Karachi.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
