Class 8 Student Alleges Inappropriate Touching by Tuition Teacher

A class 8 student has accused her tuition teacher in South Delhi of inappropriate touching, police said on Tuesday.

The girl's mother reported the incident to authorities, revealing that the teacher conducted tuition sessions at his residence, where her elder daughter also attended. A police statement indicated, 'A team was sent to the school where the counsellor confirmed that the tuition teacher touched the student inappropriately.'

Despite these allegations, the mother informed the police that upon examination, her daughter did not disclose any molestation or sexual assault. She subsequently refused a medical examination for her daughter and opted not to pursue legal action.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)