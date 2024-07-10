Left Menu

Russian National Detained in Japan for Unauthorized Export

A Russian national in Osaka, Japan has been detained for allegedly exporting jet skis and ship engines worth around $260,000 to Russia without the required permits. The individual, who heads a company in Osaka, is currently in contact with the Russian consulate.

Police in Osaka have detained a Russian national for allegedly exporting jet skis and ship engines valued at approximately $260,000 to Russia without proper authorization.

The Russian consulate in Osaka has confirmed their involvement and stated that they are in communication with the detained individual, who is the head of an Osaka-based company.

The consulate has not disclosed the identity of the detained person, but reassured that they are providing consular support.

